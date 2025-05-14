Rick Tocchet reactions: Some Flyers fans ‘hate the idea’ of another former player, while others think it was a no-brainer

After missing the playoffs for five consecutive seasons, the Flyers were ready for a change on the bench.

That change is coming shortly, it appears, as sources told The Inquirer the team was closing in on a deal with Flyers’ Hall of Famer Rick Tocchet to replace John Tortorella as the new head coach.

After playing 11 years in Philadelphia, Tocchet began his coaching career with stints in Colorado, Phoenix, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, and Arizona — the latter three as the head coach — before taking over the top job with the Vancouver Canucks. In his first full season as the team’s, he led the team to the playoffs and won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach. But a year later, the Canucks announced Tocchet wouldn’t be back with the team.

Following the news that the former Flyers star is returning to Philly, fans were quick to react on social media with strong opinions on the topic. Some didn’t sound too happy about the decision, including WIP sports radio host Hunter Brody.

“It’s very blah to me,” Brody said on WIP. “It feels like a retread NHL head coach. I was hoping for something that moves the needle a little more, something that’s a little bit more intriguing — maybe a bigger swing, more creative. I bet you he’s here for four years, gets fired, they bring in a new coach. Just a typical NHL hire. I wish Danny Brière and Keith Jones were savvier than that.

“And if you’re looking at the actual numbers, he missed the playoffs seven of nine years as a head coach. That means he made it twice. In those two playoff runs: first-round loss, second-round loss. He may be fine. But he’s your basic, vanilla NHL head coach.”

More fans chimed in on social media, disagreeing with the hire.

Others showed their disappointment through GIFs.

But some Philly fans are looking forward to Tocchet’s return. During his tenure in Philly, Tocchet was loved by many for his toughness — holding the record for most penalty minutes in Flyers history.

Tocchet’s return is also a reunion with Brière and Jones. He played three seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes where he was teammates with the Flyers’ general manager Brière. And during his time with the Flyers, Tocchet was also teammates with the Flyers’ president of hockey operations Jones.