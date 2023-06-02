Flyers make more hockey operations changes, name Alyn McCauley assistant GM

The changes just keep on coming for the Flyers.

Since firing former general manager Chuck Fletcher on March 10, the Flyers have undergone a series of front office and personnel changes, highlighted by Daniel Hilferty taking over as the team’s new governor, and the hiring of Danny Brière as general manager and Keith Jones as president of hockey operations. Friday the Flyers continued their “new era of orange” movement with a series of changes to their hockey operations department.

Alyn McCauley has been promoted to assistant general manager, Riley Armstrong to director of player development, and Nick Schultz to assistant director of player development. The Flyers subsequently have announced that they have relieved Mike O’Connell (senior advisor, player development), John Riley (player development coach), and Kjell Samuelsson (player development coach) of their duties.

“I’m excited to announce the promotions of Alyn, Riley and Nick,” Brière said in a statement. “These three have been around the organization for some time, in particularly, with our current prospects and young players, so I know they will each provide the direction and leadership that is necessary to get our future assets to the NHL level.”

McCauley, who has been with the Flyers for six seasons, most recently as the team’s director of player personnel, will now oversee the Flyers pro scouting department and player personnel and Lehigh Valley’s hockey operations staff.

Meanwhile, Armstrong enters his sixth season with Comcast Spectacor. As director of player development, he will be responsible for developing Flyers prospects in the AHL. He was an assistant coach under Ian Laperrière with the Phantoms the past two seasons and previously coached and worked as assistant GM with the ECHL’s Maine Mariners alongside Brière.

Schultz, who finished up his playing career with the Flyers, will work directly with Armstrong in developing Flyers prospects and helping the young players. He was a player development coach for the last four seasons with the organization.

The changes come about three weeks before the NHL draft in which the Flyers hold the No. 7 overall pick. The move also serves as the latest example of Brière stamping his imprint on the organization with his people. Samuelsson had been with the organization since 2000-01, while Riley has been involved here since the 2008-09 season.