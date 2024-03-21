Flyers hang tough, but lose a heartbreaker to the Hurricanes in overtime

RALEIGH, N.C. — Statement game.

Time is winding down on the season, and if the playoffs started right now, the Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes would be paired up in the opening round. A lot can change between now and the end of the season, but the Flyers showed that they can hang with the Hurricanes if they are to see each other in a seven-game series soon.

Although the Flyers ended up losing, 3-2, in overtime on a goal by Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis, the tenacity and grit of this group were once again on full display as they came back twice from one-goal deficits to earn a point.

After being denied by the post in the first period, Travis Konecny cashed in to even things at 2-2 in the third period. Dancing around the net, Owen Tippett fanned on his shot, but the puck ended up with Morgan Frost, who went between-the-legs with the puck and Konecny buried it at the left post.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Flyers captain Sean Couturier is a healthy scratch again

Jordan Martinook put the Flyers in a 1-0 hole in the second period off a three-on-two rush up the ice. With two guys caught, and Scott Laughton just coming off the bench and unable to catch up, Martinook beat Sam Ersson bar down, stick side.

But Laughton came right back with a marker of his own, scoring on a breakaway 25 seconds later. Bobby Brink won the board battle with Dmitry Orlov in the Flyers’ zone and fed Joel Farabee, who one-touched it to his center for his second goal in as many games. It was the 100th career assist for Farabee.

Carolina made it 2-1 later that period, off another rush as Jalen Chatfield, the trailer, stepped into a Sebastian Aho pass and fired it past Ersson.

The Flyers had a key opportunity to take the lead in the first period thanks to a 1-minute, 19-second two-man advantage. They got four shot attempts on Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen during the power play, including a one-timer by Konecny from the left faceoff circle that zinged off the post.

That chance came after the Flyers thought they took a 1-0 lead 4:24 into the game. Off the rush, Frost got around the Hurricanes offense but was stopped by the right pad of Andersen. With the goalie out of position, Tippett saw his first attempt blocked by Brent Burns before burying his second chance.

But Hurricanes coach, and former Flyers great, Rod Brind’Amour, challenged the call for offside. It was confirmed that Konecny proceeded the puck into the zone.

Breakaways

Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, Denis Gurianov, and Marc Staal were again the Flyers healthy scratches. … Farabee left with under four minutes to go in the second period after taking a puck to the side of the head on a shot by Laughton. He left under his own power but went back to the locker room. He returned at the start of the third. … Tippett and Frost each extended their point streaks to five games. Frost has seven points (three goals, four assists) and Tippett has eight points (three goals, five assists) over the stretch.

» READ MORE: The Flyers are keeping close tabs on their playoff rivals as they hit the home stretch

Up next

The Flyers return home for the first of a back-to-back slate on the weekend. First up, a rematch with the Boston Bruins on Saturday (1 p.m. on NBCSP). On Sunday, the Florida Panthers come to the Wells Fargo Center at 6 p.m. (NBCSP+).