Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher, perhaps feeling confident the NHL season will return at some point, gave an unexpected update on his five injured players Friday.
The season has been suspended since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fletcher’s update was upbeat, with the exception that Nolan Patrick still is unable to absorb contact.
The updates:
Samuel Morin (right knee, ACL reconstruction): ”The 6-foot-7 defenseman is "progressing well and has begun skating and is expected to be cleared to play in time for the 2020-21 season,” Fletcher said.
Phil Myers (right kneecap fracture): Fletcher said the lanky defenseman was ready to play in NHL games.
Nolan Patrick (migraine disorder): The third-year center continues to work out daily but has not been cleared for contact, according to Fletcher. He has missed the entire season.
Nate Thompson (knee sprain): The center has been cleared to play.
James van Riemsdyk (fractured right index finger): The left winger has “full range of motion and good strength in his right hand," Fletcher said, adding van Riemsdyk is expected to be cleared to play within one to two weeks.
The NHL has not set a timetable for when or if the season will resume.