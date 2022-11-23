“Next man up” has been a refrain throughout the past few Flyers seasons. It’s used to describe a mentality, but it’s also a reality.

“We don’t have a choice,” Kevin Hayes said. “If you look at our injuries the last two years, it’s pretty crazy. There are not a lot of things to be said for injuries. They happen and everyone has to deal with them, and the only way to deal with them is the next-man-up mentality.”

Due to a laundry list of injuries, among the Flyers’ 13 active forwards, Hayes and Joel Farabee are the only ones who have been with the organization for more than one full season. According to general manager Chuck Fletcher’s injury report released Tuesday, that’s not going to change for at least nine more days.

It’s more critical than ever for Hayes and Farabee to step up, both on the ice and in the locker room.

“You hope the guys that have played more games in the league than a lot of our guys try to carry the load a little bit,” coach John Tortorella said.

Hayes is trying, Tortorella said. But the first-year Flyers coach hasn’t been shy about the fact he needs more from him. Hayes said he’s feeling healthy for the first time in years, which is helping him bring a positive attitude. He also tries to be the same person every day, leading by example and supporting anyone who needs advice.

At 22, Farabee still has growing to do, as evidenced by his blown coverage that ended with the puck in the back of the Flyers’ net on Monday night against the Calgary Flames Tortorella said. He’s also still playing catch-up after disk replacement surgery.

“With these guys out, he doesn’t really have a choice to not play well,” Hayes said. “He knows what type of player he is, no matter what his age is, and hopefully he can use [his goal last game] as a springboard for a few more goals.”

But improved play from Farabee and Hayes won’t be enough. Two forwards can’t win a game, so the only hope for success is if young players step up, too. Looking at the bright side, it’s a great opportunity for the organization’s youth to grow, Tortorella said.

The problem is, the Flyers can’t fit many practices into their schedule. For the next 24 days, the Flyers only have only one break of more than one day between games. So the young team will have to go through a trial by fire.

Tortorella is a big believer that leadership isn’t only built on experience. He said you can’t force it out of a player, but he has talked often about how tension can create chemistry and strength. The Flyers were experiencing tension in the form of a seven-game losing streak entering Wednesday’s game, and Tortorella said it’s a critical time for the team to learn to stick together. And out of the fire, new leaders may emerge.

“I watch, and if I see someone growing in that area, I’ll give them more,” Tortorella said. “I just don’t have that in my pocket to give you leadership. That happens through experiences and more of a mental mindset of being the guy, wanting to be the guy. So we’ll see as it all goes through.”

A family Thanksgiving

Over the past few days, Noah and Jackson Cates have been busy making Thanksgiving plans. With Noah in Philadelphia with the Flyers and Jackson in Allentown with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, they had to decide where to meet. They settled on Jackson’s place.

Plans changed Tuesday when the Flyers recalled Jackson due to Scott Laughton’s upper-body injury. Now, they will be spending the day at Noah’s apartment, both of them trying to make a Thanksgiving feast.

Jackson joins the Flyers in good spirits, not only because of the holiday. He’s coming off a successful weekend with the Phantoms. While the Flyers have been struggling through injuries and a losing streak, the Phantoms, who have won five of six, have been feeling good.

“The Phantoms are clicking, so it’s been fun playing down there with them,” Jackson said.

In the 11 games he’s played for the Phantoms, Jackson has four goals and three assists. He said he’s been focused on generating offense while also killing plays on defense. The success has been good for his confidence, and he and the rest of the Phantoms are playing with more swagger lately, something Tortorella has said the Flyers are in need of.

Breakaways

Felix Sandström, looking for his second career win, was given the start in net for Wednesday’s game at Washington. Tortorella said he’s made some good saves during his starts this season, but “goaltenders are judged by the ones you don’t stop.” ... With Jackson Cates in, Max Willman came out of the lineup.