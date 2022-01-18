ELMONT, N.Y. — While the Flyers inched closer to full health with the return of defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the lineup against the New York Islanders on Monday, they didn’t inch any closer to finding a way to put together a complete 60 minutes.

The Metropolitan Division’s eighth-place Islanders controlled the pace of the game for most of its duration, especially in the third period, in their 4-1 victory over the Flyers. Despite having four power-play opportunities, the Flyers couldn’t capitalize on any of them and found themselves handing the momentum to the Islanders during their own man advantages.

The Flyers were nearly as productive on the penalty kill as they were on the power play. When center Connor Bunnaman went to the box for slashing in the second period, the Flyers generated a couple of their strongest scoring opportunities on the kill. Center Scott Laughton and winger Cam Atkinson put a couple of shorthanded shots on goalie Ilya Sorokin, but neither found the back of the net.

With their loss to the Islanders, the Flyers have dropped the last eight straight and are still searching for their first win of 2022.

Solid start fizzles

After the Flyers failed to register a shot on goal against the New York Rangers until the eleven-minute mark of the first period, the team came out to a stronger start against the New York Islanders. Winger Oskar Lindblom notched the first shot on goal of the night just 15 seconds into the first period, sparking a bit of momentum for the visiting team. Then, less than 30 seconds into the first period, winger Joel Farabee drew a holding penalty against Scott Mayfield, sending the Flyers to their first power play of the night.

Despite the man advantage, the Flyers and their 25th-ranked power play struggled to generate a sustained offensive attack for two minutes, as sloppy play led to several self-clears. Captain Claude Giroux registered the lone shot on goal. Following the Flyers’ power play, the Islanders surged offensively, peppering goalie Martin Jones with a few shots. The Flyers went on the power play for a second time in the first period, and once again, they struggled with clean passes and entries. The Islanders generated a two-on-one rush between forwards Zach Parise and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, but Jones denied Parise’s shot. After a strong opening minute, the Flyers fizzled quickly, reflecting the team’s inability to sustain momentum and dictate play as of late.

Giving up the first goal, again

After hanging in throughout a shaky first period, the Flyers found themselves quickly playing on their heels in the second period. The Flyers’ inability to build momentum on the power play bled into the second period. Just as the Flyers’ third man-advantage (a Josh Bailey high-sticking minor) of the night expired, the Islanders pounced. Defenseman Ivan Provorov struggled to corral a puck in the neutral zone and Josh Bailey took control of it. He dropped the puck off for Brock Nelson as he entered the zone, and Nelson held on to the puck, waiting for defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to move out of his shooting lane. Nelson’s wrist shot beat Jones over his left shoulder and put the Islanders up, 1-0.

For six of their last seven games, the Flyers have allowed the first goal of the night. Playing from behind hasn’t proven to be a successful tactic for the Flyers this season — going into Monday night’s game, the Flyers were 2-15-2 in games where they gave up the first goal. The Islanders’ momentum only grew after their first tally, as center Casey Cizikas tipped a Robin Salo point shot past Jones to put them up, 2-0, less than three minutes later.

Konecny breaks through

For nearly two months, winger Travis Konecny has been on the hunt for his 100th NHL goal. However, he’s been stuck on 99 dating back to Nov. 18 with his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning. His inability to score hasn’t been due to a lack of effort — dating back to Nov. 18, Konecny ranked second on the team in shots on goal (55) behind Atkinson (75).

Finally, Konecny shook off his scoring slump on a fluky goal against the Islanders. Konecny carried the puck into the offensive zone down the right wing with speed, appearing to attempt a centering pass to defenseman Travis Sanheim. However, Konecny’s pass went high and deflected off of defenseman Noah Dobson. Goalie Ilya Sorokin tried to swat the puck with his right arm, but it snuck past him, pulling the Flyers within one. Alas, scoring one goal wasn’t enough for the Flyers to overcome the Islanders.

What’s next

The Flyers return to the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday for the second night of a home-and-home against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia).