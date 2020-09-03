Flyers coach Alain Vigneault might give an update on injured center Sean Couturier’s availability at a news conference this afternoon. If Couturier can’t play, Scott Laughton, who scored the overtime winner in Game 5, will probably center the top line. … Barzal, who was injured in the third period Tuesday, will be a game-time decision, per Trotz. … In this series, New York’s Josh Bailey (five) and Kevin Hayes (four) have led their respective teams in points, and Justin Braun (plus-3) and the Isles’ Devon Toews (plus-4) have been the plus-minus leaders. … Goalie numbers in the postseason: Carter Hart is 8-4 with a 2.12 GAA and .929 save percentage, and Semyon Varlamov is 9-3 with a 1.85 GAA and .929 save percentage. … In the postseason, the Islanders are averaging 3.29 goals (fifth) and allowing just 1.86 (first); the Flyers are scoring 2.36 goals per game (16th) and allowing 2.29 (third).