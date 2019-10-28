“For me, I just have to find a way to get back into my own rhythm,” said Hart, who has lost three consecutive starts in regulation after opening the year 2-0-1. “Right now, I’m just not playing [how I should]. I know I’m better than that. I just have to keep working. I’ve been feeling really good in practice, but I think right now, I just have to go out into the game and just play. Maybe [I’m] overthinking a couple things. I just have to go out and play.”