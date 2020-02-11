The 26-year-old missed four weeks with the knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery and has missed 13 of the last 14 games. Vigneault said the team is hoping to get him back skating in a few days. Gostisbehere returned to the lineup during the team’s 5-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. After the loss, Vigneault said he regretted throwing Gostisbehere back into action so abruptly instead of giving him a chance to improve his condition in the AHL. The Florida native had just two practices before returning to game action.