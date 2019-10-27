“You can’t really reproduce [game conditions],” said Morin, the Flyers’ 2013 first-round pick who has been active for just eight previous games in his career. “Guys at the last morning skate were getting [ticked] at me, like, ‘Can you slow down a little bit?’ I was like, ‘Sorry, man, I need to go [hard]. I need to be ready for when I get a shot. You can’t reproduce it. That’s why it’s important to have a good first shift. ... Man, I’m excited. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”