Both teams have been among the NHL’s best defensive teams in the postseason, with the Islanders second (1.67 goals-against per game) and the Flyers third (1.78) in the league. But New York has a sizable advantage in goals scored over the Flyers (3.3 to 2.4) in the postseason, and Alain Vigneault’s team has managed just 25.4 shots per game, which is next to last among the 24 teams that have competed in the tournament.