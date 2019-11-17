One night after losing to an Ottawa team that was last in the Atlantic Division, the Flyers built a 3-0 lead Saturday and appeared to be in control of one of the NHL’s powers.
But they collapsed in the third period and fell to the Islanders in a shootout, 4-3, at the Wells Fargo Center.
Jordan Eberle and Mathew Barzal scored in the shootout, while the Flyers failed to connect on shootout shots by Sean Couturier, who hit the crossbar, and Claude Giroux.
It was the Flyers’ third straight defeat, while the Islanders, against all odds, extended their point streak to 14 games.
Anthony Beauvillier scored on a bouncing shot that handcuffed Brian Elliott with 2:04 left in regulation, knotting the score at 3-3. It was his second goal in the third period.
The Islanders took advantage of a bad Flyers line change to get within 3-1 with 12:14 left in regulation as Beauvillier got ahead of the pack and beat Elliott with a backhander.
With the Isles on a power play and less than eight minutes left, Matt Niskanen blocked a shot as Elliott scrambled out of the net, and Prorovov then played goalie and denied Anders Lee from in close.
But the Islanders cut it to 3-2 with 6:26 left on Barzal’s power-play goal from the doorstep. The Flyers, playing on back-to-back nights, looked fatigued.
Couturier, Ivan Provorov and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers.
The Flyers took control early, getting first-period goals from Couturier and Provorov (power play ) to take a 2-0 lead. Operating against the league’s stingiest defensive team, the Flyers had the last 11 shots in the period.
Couturier took a slick pass from Lindblom and scored from the high slot just 1:38 into the game, matching the Flyers’ output in their lackluster 2-1 loss Friday in Ottawa.
“He’s a smart player and knows where guys are on the ice,” Couturier said of Lindblom. “When he has the puck, you just try to get open. He has the ability to make those good passes and it was a sick play.”
After Couturier’s goal, the Islanders controlled play for several minutes before the Flyers regrouped.
“We got a big goal early, but they came out strong and were all over us,” Couturier said.
But Elliott had all the first-period answers and the Flyers started winning puck battles and took over the game, getting the last 11 shots of the opening session.
With 24 seconds left in the first, Couturier set up Provovov for a one-time point drive that got past Thomas Greiss, who appeared to be screened by Lindblom. The Flyers had been on a 2-for-21 power-play rut before Provorov connected.
The Isles dominated the second period and outshot the Flyers, 13-4, but Elliott was both good and fortunate -- Casey Cizikas hit iron for the second time in the game. Elliott stopped all 13 shots he faced in the second, including a point-blank attempt by Beauvillier. He also made a diving save on Barzal during an Isles power play.
Lindblom, on one of the few Flyers’ scoring chances in the second, scored from the left circle with 7:40 left in period. It was his ninth goal in 20 games. Last season, he didn’t score his ninth goal until the 58th game.
The Flyers’ offense entered the night sputtering. Badly. They had averaged 1.8 goals over their last five games, a fact that has been camouflaged a bit because the team had collected wins in four of those contests.
“Five-on-five, we need to be better than we have” coach Alain Vigneault said before Saturday’s game.
They entered Saturday getting outscored by a 40-35 margin in five-on-five play.
“There’s no doubt that teams that get into the playoffs are on the plus side in five-on-five, so we’re not there right now,” Vigneault said. “I think our process is good; we’re getting a lot of chances, but we’re just not putting the puck in the back of the net. … You have to go to the tough areas. Most of the goals are scored a couple feet from the goaltender. You have to go there. You have to have that willingness to play inside.”
Vigneault scrambled all four lines Saturday, and the Couturier unit, with Lindblom and Joel Farabee, was the most effective.
The other lines: Claude Giroux centering Raffl and Travis Konecny; Kevin Hayes centering James van Riemsdyk and Jake Voracek; and Andy Andreoff centering Chris Stewart and Tyler Pitlick.
Defenseman Phil Myers and Carsen Twarynski missed the game with apparent minor injuries. Before the game, Vigneault said a couple players were battling minor injuries and would be game-time decisions. … Defenseman Robert Hagg and Stewart returned to the lineup.