“There’s no doubt that teams that get into the playoffs are on the plus side in five-on-five, so we’re not there right now,” Vigneault said. “I think our process is good; we’re getting a lot of chances, but we’re just not putting the puck in the back of the net. … You have to go to the tough areas. Most of the goals are scored a couple feet from the goaltender. You have to go there. You have to have that willingness to play inside.”