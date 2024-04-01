Flyers’ Sean Couturier exits game against Islanders with an injury

Flyers captain Sean Couturier was injured in the first period against the New York Islanders on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. He did not return to the ice to start the second period.

In the offensive zone, Couturier was hit hard by Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock in the corner and came up holding his right shoulder. New York skated down the ice and Bo Horvat scored seconds later to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Couturier started the game playing on the Flyers’ top line with Tyson Foerster and Travis Konecny and was expected to be on the power play.

He had been demoted a few weeks ago to the fourth line and was a healthy scratch for games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes. He has not scored a goal since Feb. 10 and has just four assists in his last 20 games.

Named captain in mid-February, Couturier entered the game with 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 69 games.