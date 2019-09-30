There will be a Celebration of Life for the late Jack Chevalier on Oct. 19. Fittingly, it will be held at the Broad Street Bullies Pub at the Xfinity Live! complex.
It’s fitting because Chevalier, while a sportswriter for the Philadelphia Bulletin, gave the Flyers their nickname, the Broad Street Bullies, midway through the 1972-73 season.
It became arguably the most famous nickname in Philadelphia sports history. The Flyers, who intimidated teams with a bruising style, won Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975, increasing the nickname’s popularity.
The event is open to relatives and friends of the man known as “Chevy,” and it will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. People from around the country plan to attend.
Chevalier, an affable man, worked for several newspapers during his outstanding career, including The Inquirer. He died Aug. 24 at 83.