If the Flyers reach the Stanley Cup playoffs – and their chances look very good – left winger James van Riemsdyk should be ready to return at some point in the opening round.
Van Riemsdyk broke a finger on his right hand blocking a shot early in the Flyers’ 5-2 win in Washington on Wednesday. He will miss four to six weeks, coach Alain Vigneault said.
Vigneault said the injury was similar to the one suffered early in the season by Scott Laughton, who missed four weeks.
Joel Farabee was recalled from the Phantoms and he will play on the second line Thursday against visiting Carolina, with Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny as his linemates.
“Joel has that top-six upside, and if you want a player to have success, you have to put him in the right role,” Vigneault said before the game. “I think he has that potential. Sometimes as a coach, you go with your feeling."
Farabee, who recently turned 20, had 20 points in 49 games during earlier stints with the Flyers this season.
“We have a lot of faith and confidence in him,” Vigneault said. “It’s just another opportunity for guys to hang in and play well.”
Scott Laughton will drop down from the second line to the third line and take van Riemsdyk’s spot. That line includes center Derek Grant and Tyler Pitlick.
Grant will take van Riemsdyk’s spot on the second power-play unit, Vigneault said.
Van Riemsdyk had 19 goals and 40 points. He had five goals and 10 points in his previous 11 games before being injured in the first period Wednesday.
Van Riemsdyk is a much more accomplished scorer than Farabee, who brings more speed and better defense than the veteran.
Farabee was demoted to the Phantoms after the Flyers acquired Grant and Nate Thompson at the trade deadline last month.
“He was playing well for us, but we didn’t want a young player just standing around,” Vigneault said of Farabee.