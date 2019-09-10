Fletcher was scheduled to talk Tuesday with the agents for restricted free agents Ivan Provorov and Travis Konecny. Fletcher hopes to have them signed and at camp when it opens Friday. … Goalie Felix Sandstrom is expected to start Wednesday for the Flyers. … Farabee: “I think one of my strengths as a player is being able to play all different kinds of roles. I think I can play top-six and I can also play bottom-six. I think that really helps me out trying to get to the next level.” He sees himself as a penalty-kill performer early in his pro career. “I think the game really well, and I think that helps on the PK,” he said. … Captain Claude Giroux is scheduled to arrive late Tuesday. … Defenseman Mark Friedman, sidelined earlier in rookie camp as he recovered from minor abdominal surgery, was on the ice during Tuesday’s session.