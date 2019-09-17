James van Riemsdyk scored for the Flyers, who will face the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday; they play four exhibition games in six nights this week. … Former Flyers defenseman Luca Sbisa gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead by scoring with 17:36 left in the third. ... In addition to Farabee, several young players played well for the Flyers, including defensemen Phil Myers and Egor Zamula, and forwards Rubtsov and Mikhail Vorobyev. … The Flyers will reduce their 62-player roster by sending some players to juniors in a few days, and they will start cutting some AHL players this weekend. … Chris Stewart decisioned the Isles’ Kyle Burroughs in a second-period fight. … Led by Kevin Hayes, the Flyers killed a two-man disadvantage that lasted 1:55 late in the second.