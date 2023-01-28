Flyers’ Joel Farabee looking to ‘play simple’ as he works to snap seven-game scoring drought

In the first two weeks of January, Flyers winger Joel Farabee had started to find some self-described “jump” in his game, racking up seven points (three goals, four assists) in six games after a quiet start to the season. But lately, he’s looking for another jumpstart as he fights through the occasional wave of frustration.

Early in the second period against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 22 with the Flyers down 3-1, a Travis Konecny takeaway in the Flyers’ zone sparked a transition rush. Konecny passed the puck ahead to Farabee in the neutral zone. Farabee lost an edge and fell to the ice after crossing the blue line, turning the puck over.

Farabee skated back to the bench, then immediately went up the tunnel and shattered his stick against the wall.

“Obviously, I want to produce,” Farabee said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to be a guy that produces. [When] you haven’t scored in however many games it’s been, it can kind of weigh on you.”

In his last seven games, opponents have held Farabee off of the scoresheet, marking his longest drought of the season. His current .18 goals per game pace is his lowest since his rookie season in 2019-20 (.15, eight goals in 52 games). But Farabee understands that goal scorers can be streaky, just as his linemate Konecny learned last season.

Instead of getting too fixated on his lack of scoring, Farabee is trying to get back to the basics by simplifying his game alongside the team’s leading goal scorer Konecny and defensively-sound rookie center Noah Cates.

“I think for me, I’d like to get to the net more, get more shots on net,” Farabee said. “But sometimes you just have to go with what the game gives you. So just trying to be smart, play simple, be in the right spots, help my teammates out and that’s all you can really do. Hopefully the points will come.”

Although the scoring hasn’t been there for Farabee lately, coach John Tortorella has seen overall improvement in his game as he takes on big five-on-five and special teams minutes (both on the power play and penalty kill). But Tortorella believes there’s more there for Farabee, and it’s just a matter of staying patient with him as the 22-year-old continues to grow into his body.

The lack of a full offseason to get bigger and stronger ultimately hindered Farabee, according to Tortorella. Farabee underwent artificial disk replacement surgery in his neck on June 24. While Farabee was able to leave the hospital the same day, Farabee needed the rest of the offseason to recover and gradually build back strength before returning to action for the season opener on Oct. 13 against the New Jersey Devils. Farabee did not appear in any of the Flyers’ preseason games.

“Coaches want everything, as I’ve said, right now,” Tortorella said. “And we kind of block out all the stuff that’s happened before. But that hurt him, not having that time to do this stuff.”

Given the lack of precedent for Farabee’s surgery among NHL players — only two others, Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel and Chicago Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson, had it before Farabee — the mere fact that he’s capable of resuming his NHL career is encouraging. This upcoming offseason, assuming Farabee is fully healthy, Tortorella wants to see him improve upon his existing strength.

But for now, the key for Farabee is to make sure he doesn’t dip too much in his conditioning, which is a constant challenge for any player in the midst of the season.

“I think he’s improved,” Tortorella said. “This isn’t a negative thought on him, but we’re going to ask for more. Because I think that’s our job. And I think it’s there.”

Breakaways

The Flyers will face the Jets for the final time this season on Saturday night at the Canada Life Centre, looking to put an end to their three-game losing streak (0-1-2). Philadelphia has not lost four consecutive games since Dec. 7-13 (0-2-2). The Jets have not won since facing the Flyers on Jan. 22 and are coming off of two straight regulation losses to the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres. ... Wingers Wade Allison (lower body) and Zack MacEwen (upper body) sustained injuries in the Flyers’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Their statuses for Saturday night’s game are unknown. ... Following the Flyers’ game against the Jets, they will have a week off for the NHL All-Star break before returning to action against the New York Islanders on Feb. 6.