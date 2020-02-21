Matt Niskanen was fined $5,000 for slashing Columbus’ Gustav Nyquist on Thursday night. No penalty was called on the play, but one should have been. ... It was a rough night for the Blue Jackets, who were leading the East wild-card race entering Friday but losing soldiers quicker than Gen. Custer. The team announced Friday that top goal-scorer Oliver Bjorkstrand will miss eight to 10 weeks with an ankle injury he suffered crashing into the boards at the end of regulation Thursday. Columbus team captain Nick Foligno, who took a puck to the face Thursday, was spotted wearing a goalie mask at Friday’s practice. Hard to blame him given the Blue Jackets have lost more man-games to injuries than anyone in hockey. It would be admirable if they held on and reached the postseason.