The Flyers announced Tuesday that have hired John Torchetti as an assistant coach for the remainder of the season.

Torchetti will join Mike Yeo, who will remain interim head coach for the rest of 2021-22, along with assistant coaches Nick Schultz and Darryl Williams. The Flyers have had a vacant assistant coaching position since firing Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien on Dec. 6 and promoting then assistant Yeo to interim head coach.

Torchetti, 57, last served as head coach of the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in 2019-20. His last job in the NHL was with the Detroit Red Wings in 2017-18, while he also spent time with the Tampa Bay, Florida, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Minnesota organizations.

The Boston-born Torchetti worked under Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher and assistant general manager and vice president Brent Flahr in Minnesota, serving as the head coach of the AHL team in Iowa before replacing Yeo as interim head coach with the Wild. That season, Torchetti led the Wild to a 15-11-1 record and a playoff berth.

In all, Torchetti has amassed over 20 years of coaching experience in professional hockey, serving as an assistant, associate and head coach during stops in the ECHL, CHL, IHL, NHL, AHL and Russia’s KHL. He has amassed a record of 30-30-4-2 with the Panthers, Kings and Wild over three spells as an interim head coach in the NHL and owns a 150-154-12-41 head-coaching mark in 357 AHL games.

Torcehetti won the 2010 Stanley Cup as an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks, who beat the Flyers in six games.