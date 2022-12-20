Someone’s name has to go first, so by default, Ivan Provorov and Rasmus Ristolainen are the Flyers’ top defensive pair. But that’s more formality than reality, coach John Tortorella said.

“I’m not sure we can call it a top pair,” Tortorella said. “I think it’s a pair that’s defending hard. Is that the top pair? I don’t know.”

Provorov and Ristolainen do get a lot of minutes, many of them against top lines, Tortorella pointed out. But Tony DeAngelo, who was on the third line, played the most out of the defensemen last game. Before that, it was Provorov and Travis Sanheim and before that it was Sanheim and Cam York. Ristolainen has only finished in the top-two in ice time once in the past five games.

But Tortorella likes the improvements Ristolainen has made and thinks he deserves to be on the not-quite-top pair. They also feel he’s a good partner for Provorov. Together, the two are closing people out, which is needed on a team that has the 13th-worst goals against average.

DeAngelo, meanwhile, is struggling in that aspect of the game. They need him to cut down on his skating.

“He has legs to close out people, but then he comes off of them and it kind of makes everybody else swim from there,” Tortorella said.

DeAngelo’s had a lot going on. He was playing too many minutes; he got banged up; he was healthy scratched; and he dealt with a death in the family. Tortorella said he isn’t making excuses for him, but they’re going to “give Tony some time to work on his defensive part.”

Tuesday, DeAngelo will try to get back into things, after shaking the “rust” off from last game, next to Sanheim. The move up a line means York has been demoted to the third pairing. However, it’s not a statement about York’s play so much as the groundwork for an experiment.

York has said in the past that he’s more comfortable on the left side, but he’s only played on the right for Tortorella and assistant coach Brad Shaw. Tuesday, he will switch to the left to play next to Justin Braun. Nick Seeler will sit out.

Tortorella said he leaves a lot of the defensive decisions to Shaw. The two of them talk, but they’ve worked so long, they have an understanding of how the other thinks. And once the game starts, it’s up to Shaw how the pairings and minutes shake out.

“Come game time, when we’re in the game, I don’t pay too much attention to the pair,” Tortorella said.

“Sometimes it comes with in-game matchups. It’s a read on who’s playing well. When they play well, do you stick with them? Individual play, does he deserve more ice time, all those things come into play.”

Mac’s back, Willman’s chillin’

Zack MacEwen has been in and out of the lineup since the Flyers’ game against the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 11. He took a hard hit during that game and headed to the locker room.

MacEwen skated at the next morning skate, but he didn’t go for the following game on Dec. 13 against the Colorado Avalanche. He skated again ahead of New Jersey but was a “game-time decision.” The decision made at game-time was that he could go.

MacEwen, who had previously played on the third line, slotted in on the fourth line and had the second-least ice time with 9 minutes, 45 seconds. And then he went out again, missing Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers due to an illness.

When he was out for the first time, Max Willman got a chance to go. He played on the fourth line against the Avalanche. However, Willman wasn’t given an opportunity to fill in again Saturday because he was dealing with an upper body injury.

While Willman returned to the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate, he will be out once again.

Breakaways

Carter Hart will start in goal for the Flyers 7 p.m. game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. ... Daniil Tarasov will be in goal for the Blue Jackets with Elvis Merzlikins sick and Joonas Korpisalo on injured reserve. ... Tortorella said the Flyers will not be able to fully shut down Johnny Gaudreau because he is too good of a player and because they have to watch out for the entire line since Gaudreau is able to utilize his teammates well. ... This is the start of a three-in-four stretch for the Flyers. They need to improve their starts, anyways, but they’re also trying to manage the schedule.