Flyers fire head coach John Tortorella after ‘I’m not really interested’ remarks

The writing was on the wall for a while in pencil, but it became permanent Sharpie on Thursday morning when John Tortorella was officially relieved of his coaching duties with the Flyers.

“Today I made the very difficult decision to move on from John as our head coach,” Flyers general manager Danny Brière said in the team’s press release. “John played a vital role in our rebuild. He set a standard of play and re-established what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer.

» READ MORE: The Flyers have lost 11 of 12 games, but struggling now is likely the best thing for the team’s future

“John’s passion on the bench was only equaled by his charitable work in our community. As we move into the next chapter of this rebuild, I felt this was the best for our team to move forward. I’d like to thank John for his tireless work and commitment to the Flyers.”

The move comes amid a spell of 11 losses in 12 games for the Flyers and after Tortorella’s eye-opening remarks following Tuesday’s 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, when he shouldered the blame and said: “I’m not really interested in learning how to coach in this type of season, where we’re at right now.”

Hired by then-general manager Chuck Fletcher on June 16, 2022, Tortorella coached almost three full seasons with the Flyers and went 97-107-33 in 237 games at the helm. Associate coach Brad Shaw will take over on an interim basis.