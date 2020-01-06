As if this Flyers road trip wasn’t painful enough, coach Alain Vigneault said Monday that defenseman Justin Braun would be sidelined several weeks, until at least the All-Star break, because of a groin injury.
Robert Hagg will move into Braun’s spot alongside Shayne Gostisbehere.
Braun scored his second goal of the season in Saturday’s loss at Arizona, though he did not play the final half of the third period.
Vigneault also is changing his line combinations to help jump-start his club.
Sean Couturier will center Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny. Kevin Hayes will be in the middle of James van Riemsdyk and Nic Aube-Kubel. Michael Raffl will center Tyler Pitlick and Jake Voracek. The fourth line has Misha Vorobyov between Scott Laughton and Joel Farabee.
Brian Elliott will start Tuesday’s game in Carolina as the Flyers wrap up their six-game trip. They have lost four of the first five games, and been outscored, 23-12.
