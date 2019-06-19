The Flyers appear to have landed their No. 2 center, even if their general manager wouldn’t confirm it Tuesday night.

Several reports say Kevin Hayes, who could have been an unrestricted free agent July 1, has agreed to a seven-year deal with the Flyers.

“Nothing is signed. We are still working on things,” GM Chuck Fletcher said late Tuesday. “I’m hopeful we’ll get it done.”

Hayes will get a seven-year contract for $50 million, according to the Canadian website Sportsnet. That’s an annual salary-cap hit of $7.1 million.

The Flyers are expected to make an official announcement Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, the Flyers acquired the rights to Hayes from the Winnipeg Jets for a fifth-round pick in this weekend’s draft.

The 6-foot-5, 216-pound Hayes had a combined 19 goals and a career-high 55 points in 71 games with the New York Rangers and Winnipeg last season.

When it becomes official, he will be reunited with new Flyers coach Alain Vigneault. Hayes, a Massachusetts native, had a career-best 25 goals while playing for Vigneault when he coached the New York Rangers in 2017-18.

Hayes, 27, had a $5.175 cap hit last season.