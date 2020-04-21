Flyers center Kevin Hayes and Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia teamed up Tuesday to donate lunch to Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania workers in the COVID-19 intensive-care units.
In a video he made for the Flyers, Hayes thanked front-line workers "for everything you are doing. Thank you so much for being everyday heroes and putting your lives on the line to help others. It’s very impressive. I don’t think you guys are getting the recognition you deserve.”
Hayes said the workers “have been amazing, and you guys are saving this world.” He added that he was sending “happy and healthy vibes.” And lunch to COVID-19 workers on three floors.
Hayes, 27, was second on the Flyers with 23 goals when the NHL season was suspended March 12 because of the coronavirus.