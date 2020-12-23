Hayes on the Flyers’ play last season, when they had the league’s sixth-most points: “We put our name on the map.” … Van Riemsdyk said the retired Matt Niskanen was a “perfect fit” in his only season with the Flyers, “but there’s opportunities for other guys to take on a bigger role.” ... The NHL originally said July 15 was the last possible date for the Stanley Cup Final but has revised it to July 9, “subject to adjustment.” The coronavirus could play a factor. … July 17 is when protection lists have to be submitted to the NHL for the July 21 Seattle expansion draft.