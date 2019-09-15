Vigneault said there was a “strong possibility” Farabee would get a chance to play on a line with Giroux and Couturier in some preseason contests. … Lindblom will move to right wing in some preseason games. … Injured center Nolan Patrick skated before the camp sessions and was at the team’s meeting. He’s also watching video and learning the team’s drills. “He is behind, but he’s not as far behind as someone who’s not physically here at this time,” said Vigneault, a not-too-veiled reference to unsigned right winger Travis Konecny. … The Flyers will spend 25 minutes working on their power play at Monday’s morning skate in Voorhees. ... After facing the Islanders on Monday, the teams will meet again Tuesday at Nassau Coliseum. ... The Flyers’ Warriors hockey team, coached by Brad Marsh and composed of military veterans with disabilities from their service time, will oppose the Pittsburgh Warriors in an exhibition game Monday at the Wells Fargo Center at 2:30 p.m.