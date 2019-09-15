When the Flyers open their preseason schedule Monday night against the New York Islanders at the new-look Wells Fargo Center, it will be the first time for fans to see center Kevin Hayes – the team’s biggest off-season addition – in orange and black.
There are several questions about the Flyers heading into the opener:
· Will Hayes and linemates James van Riemsdyk and Jake Voracek develop some quick chemistry? This could be the Flyers’ No. 2 line when the season opens Oct. 4 in Prague.
· How will the all-rookie Frost Line (Morgan Frost centering Isaac Ratcliffe and Joel Farabee) look against some NHL players?
This line was together in rookie camp, but, until Sunday’s session at main camp, Farabee had been on the top unit with Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux. Couturier and Giroux probably sit out the first two exhibition games, new coach Alain Vigneault said.
* Can forwards German Rubtsov and Chris Stewart make good early impressions in an effort to make the team. Rubtsov will center Oskar Lindblom and Stewart. Lindblom had been on right wing early in camp, but was shifted back to the left side during Sunday’s practice session in Voorhees.
· How will veteran goalie Brian Elliott look after missing a majority of last season with injuries? He says he is totally healthy. Elliott and Alex Lyon will divide the time Monday. Elliott will start.
· Will defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and newcomer Justin Braun show they work well together? The hope is that Braun, a stay-at-home defender acquired from San Jose, will stabilize Gostisbehere’s erratic defensive game.
Vigneault liked the look of the van Riemsdyk-Hayes-Voracek line Sunday.
“I’ve got three guys who have great puck protection and skills,” he said. “I’ve got three guys who have good speed, even though some might say JVR is not the quickest. I would say to you that he skates a lot better than people think.
“I’m really anxious to see how those three are going to do together.”
“Hopefully we get chem(istry) right from the start,” Hayes said.
Van Riemsdyk lauded the way the 6-foot-5 Hayes uses his lengthy reach and hangs onto the puck for a long time, enabling his linemates to get open for a pass in a scoring area.
“He can hold onto the puck for what seems like as long as he wants to before he needs to make a play; he’s hard to get the puck from,” van Riemsdyk said.
As for his expectations in the exhibition opener (NBC Sports Philadelphia; 97.5 The Fanatic), Vigneault said he wanted to “see them applying some of the different things we’ve been working on. Today we worked a little bit more on breakouts and a few backchecking drills. Those are all things I expect to see (Monday). We’ve been working on them with a purpose.”
Vigneault said there was a “strong possibility” Farabee would get a chance to play on a line with Giroux and Couturier in some preseason contests. … Lindblom will move to right wing in some preseason games. … Injured center Nolan Patrick skated before the camp sessions and was at the team’s meeting. He’s also watching video and learning the team’s drills. “He is behind, but he’s not as far behind as someone who’s not physically here at this time,” said Vigneault, a not-too-veiled reference to unsigned right winger Travis Konecny. … The Flyers will spend 25 minutes working on their power play at Monday’s morning skate in Voorhees. ... After facing the Islanders on Monday, the teams will meet again Tuesday at Nassau Coliseum. ... The Flyers’ Warriors hockey team, coached by Brad Marsh and composed of military veterans with disabilities from their service time, will oppose the Pittsburgh Warriors in an exhibition game Monday at the Wells Fargo Center at 2:30 p.m.