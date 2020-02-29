Flyers coach Alain Vigneault and center Kevin Hayes downplayed facing their former team, the New York Rangers, twice this weekend.
The teams faced off Friday at the Wells Fargo Center and will meet again Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.
Sunday will be the first regular-season game for both men at the Garden since they were employed by the Blueshirts.
“I think Sunday will be a little more emotional going into that arena, but like I said earlier, if this was in October, I think it would have a different kind of emotion than it does now,” Hayes said after Friday’s morning skate. “We’re both in the playoff hunt, and, honestly, if I was a little selfish, I’d make it about myself.”
He won’t, of course.
“Maybe the first shift [Sunday] will be a little emotional, but I think it will be just another game,” said Hayes, who spent parts of five seasons with the Rangers before being traded to Winnipeg last February for Brendan Lemieux, a first-round pick, and a conditional fourth-rounder.
“I think the biggest part about the next two games is the two points each night,” Hayes added.
In the Flyers’ 5-1 over the visiting Blueshirts on Dec. 23, Hayes and Travis Sanheim each had two goals.
Hayes, 27, a former Boston College star, was asked if a piece of him was still in New York when he was dealt to the Jets last season.
“I think I’ll always have a piece there,” he said. “It’s kind of where I became a grownup, honestly. I entered as a kid leaving college and I entered into New York City and the management there and the people who work behind the scenes, the equipment staff, they kid of helped me shape the person I am today.”
Hayes entered Friday with 21 goals, the second-highest total in his career and four away from equaling his personal best, set with the Rangers in 2017-18.
On Sunday, Hayes will have his mom and dad – both are cancer survivors – and his sister and perhaps his brother at the game at the Garden.
“I think it’ll be emotional in pregame warm-ups, maybe, getting back to MSG. But once the puck drops, it’s just another two points” you think about, Hayes said.
The Rangers’ Tony DeAngelo grew up across the river in Sewell as a Flyers fan. The 24-year-old defenseman is having a career year with 13 goals, 47 points, and a plus-16 rating entering Friday .
Frank Kelly, the long-time Wells Fargo Center elevator operator who recently retired, was saluted on the scoreboard during Friday’s first period. ... The Rangers, coming off Thursday’s 5-2 win in Montreal, began the night 7-3 in the second game of back-to-backs. … Entering Friday, the Flyers had won seven of the last eight meetings against the Rangers, including three shutout victories. … The Flyers’ penalty kill was 20-for-22 (90.9 percent) over the last eight games before Friday.