Flyers dig themselves an early hole, lose 6-3 to Devils in outdoor Stadium Series

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It’s never a walk in the park for the Flyers.

And why would the Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium be any different?

Just because the Flyers were playing on a rink situated amidst a park setting — with benches, joggers, bicycles being pushed around, and dogs going for walks during the commercial breaks — and under the stars, that didn’t mean they wouldn’t follow their season-long trend of falling behind and trying to come back.

» READ MORE: For many of the Flyers, outdoor games bring back memories of family and freezing temperatures

Advertisement

The Flyers found themselves in an early 2-0 hole before making it 3-1, 4-2, and 5-3. But in the end, it was to no avail they lost 6-3 to the New Jersey Devils. Philly now drops to 1-4-1 in outdoor games — the only win coming in the 2019 Stadium Series at Lincoln Financial Field.

But the game wasn’t just about playing outside. The game had playoff implications. The Flyers entered Saturday seven points ahead of the fourth-place Devils with New Jersey having two games in hand. Things get a little tighter now in the Metropolitan Division.

Make a Memory

The Flyers had their chances in this one. In the second period alone, they put 24 shots on goal to set an NHL outdoor record for shots in a single period. The Flyers finished with 46 shots on Devils goalie Nico Daws, with the rookie stopping 43 of them.

Just over a minute into the game, Cam Atkinson had a redirect chance on the doorstep. Ryan Poehling, who was open in the middle of the ice, then rattled a shot off the crossbar with 4 minutes and 6 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

Travis Sanheim had one of the best chances of the second period as he crashed the net but couldn’t find the back of it. The Flyers had four shots on goal — three by Nick Seeler and one by Sean Walker — in a 10-second span near the midway mark. Sanheim then had another chance on net, with a one-handed effort that Daws made a difficult stop on.

Born to Run

It took some time for Owen Tippett to get back to full form. But it’s fair to say the forward is now up to speed. Tippett notched two goals for his third multi-goal game of the season.

The speedster missed four games after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 20. He returned for the Flyers’ first game after the All-Star break against the Florida Panthers and had scored just one goal in the five games since.

On Saturday, under the bright lights, he cut the Devils 2-0 lead in half 7:43 into the second period with a wicked wrister from the high slot. He then made it 4-2 with a power-play goal from a similar spot with just over a minute and a half left before the intermission. Each goal came off passes from Travis Konecny.

Runaway

Sam Ersson had played outside before. When he was a teenager in Falun, Sweden, his team had to play in the great wide open when the local rink needed to be renovated. But you had to think there were some nerves involved for the 24-year-old as he stood waiting to lead his squad out. You had to think there were nerves when the anthem played as he stood in front of 70,328.

» READ MORE: Sam Ersson’s unflappable mindset to be tested as he takes over for Carter Hart in net

And you’d have to think those nerves only increased after Devils captain Nico Hischier broke in all alone and scored five-hole just 32 seconds into the game. Ersson’s teammates got trapped too deep in the offensive zone after defenseman Jamie Drysdale pinched. The puck then squirted out of the corner into the neutral zone where Hischier, who had snuck behind every Flyer, picked it up for a full two-line breakaway.

Ersson allowed a second first-period goal to Tyler Toffoli after his initial save on a shot from the left face-off circle was directed right to the Devils forward for a tap-in. And Ersson didn’t get much help from there as defensive breakdowns by his buddies gave New Jersey several open looks. Devils defenseman Brendan Smith crashed down and buried a rebound to make it 3-1 late in the second before a broken play in the neutral zone, and a bad step by Nick Seeler at the Flyers’ blue line allowed Nathan Bastian to make it 4-1.

Hischier’s second of the night, 2:48 into the third, all but wrapped up the two points for the Devils, although, to the Flyers’ credit, they continued to fight back. Seeler pulled one back with his first of the season to temporarily make things interesting again with over 10 minutes to play before a Bastian empty-netter wrapped up the scoring at 6-3.

Up next

The Flyers head to the Windy City to face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. on TNT).