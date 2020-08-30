With their playoff series tied, Saturday night’s matchup was a vital “swing” game between the Flyers and New York Islanders.
The pendulum swung to the Islanders.
Goalie Semyon Varlamov, rebounding from a poor performance, made 26 saves as the Islanders defeated the Flyers, 3-1, at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and took a lead of two games to one in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Game 4 is Sunday night at 8.
In NHL history, teams that break a 1-1 playoff tie and take Game 3 have won 67.1% of the best-of-seven series.
The Flyers are just 7-22 when they trail a series, two games to one. They are 21-3 (87.5%) when holding a 2-1 series lead.
After Robert Hagg was called for slashing, the Islanders capitalized on the game’s first penalty and took a 3-1 lead on Anders Lee’s power-play goal with 16 minutes, 19 seconds left. Lee, with position on defenseman Justin Braun, put a backhander off Carter Hart’s stick for his third goal of the series.
Considering the way the Flyers’ offense looked sleepy for most of the night, the two-goal cushion seemed almost insurmountable.
Midway through the third period, Varlamov maintained the 3-1 lead with his best save of the night as he stopped rookie Joel Farabee from the doorstep. Varlamov had been pulled from Game 2 after allowing three first-period goals.
After Tyler Pitlick’s goal with 5:42 left in the first, the Islanders started to tilt the ice.
In a stretch than spanned until the middle stages of the second period, the Isles outshot the Flyers, 14-1, after Pitlick’s goal and scored the equalizer when Matt Martin converted Mathew Barzal’s pass and squirted a point-blank shot off Hart and into the net. Martin got behind defenseman Travis Sanheim and was alone in front with 12:48 left in the second.
The Flyers were in retreat mode for most of the second period, during which they were outshot, 15-6.
An Ivan Provorov turnover led to Leo Komarov’s goal with 5.1 seconds left in the second, putting the Islanders ahead, 2-1.
“Our pace was completely different in the second,” Flyers center Scott Laughton said. “We didn’t make them turn as much as we should have and it showed.”
Laughton, arguably the Flyers’ best forward in the round-robin tournament, struggled with turnovers in the playoffs and was a healthy scratch Wednesday in Game 2, but he returned to the lineup Saturday and made an immediate impact.
Used mostly as a left winger in the regular season and playoffs, Laughton was shifted to center and he set up the first goal, Pitlick’s drive from just above the left circle late in the first. James van Riemsdyk and Provorov set a double screen in front of Varlamov
The Flyers, who were coming off Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime win, entered the night 8-0 in the postseason when they scored first and 0-3 when they didn’t.
Laughton had four shot attempts, two hits, and an assist in the first period.
“I think at this time of the year, you have to elevate your game,” Laughton said Friday. “I think obviously in some of the games, my puck management could have been better, for sure. Try to work on my game and become better for this team. Try to get back in. Once I do that, I know I’ll work as hard as I can to show the boys that I’m here.”
His line, with van Riemsdyk -- who has been a healthy scratch in four postseason games -- and Pitlick had the Flyers’ most attack time in the opening period. (Laughton replaced his close friend, Michael Raffl, in the lineup.)
The Islanders came on strong in the latter stages of the first, finally getting their forecheck to click. Hart was forced to make a big stop on Brock Nelson’s 25-footer with a little over two minutes left in the stanza.
New York carried the momentum into the second period and eventually took the lead.
A Black Lives Matter video was shown in the arena before the game, and players from both sides tapped their sticks in support. During the video, van Riemsdyk said, in part, that all NHL players “stand in solidarity for the Black players in our league.”
At the players’ urging, the NHL postponed two games Thursday and two Friday to protest racial injustice after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.