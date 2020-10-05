In a stunner that already has had an effect on the Flyers' offseason moves, defenseman Matt Niskanen has decided to end a quality 13-year career.
General manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed the retirement on Monday afternoon. A short time later, he announced the Flyers had re-signed veteran defenseman Justin Braun to a two-year contract that carries an annual $1.8 million cap hit. Braun had a $3.8 million cap hit last season.
Braun, 33, could have become an unrestricted free agent Friday.
Niskanen, 33, was part of the Flyers' No. 1 pairing in 2019-20. He stabilized the game of his defensive partner, Ivan Provorov, and helped the Flyers' defense improve from 29th (3.41 goals-against per game) in 2018-19 to tied for seventh this season (2.77 goals-against per game).
The Flyers had apparently asked Niskanen to take some time to think about his decision, which he did ... and didn’t change his mind.
The Minnesota native had one year left on a contract that had a $5.75 million cap hit. Like many of his veteran teammates, he struggled at times in this year’s postseason, notching two points and an “even” rating in 15 games.
Niskanen, who won a Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018, had eight goals (tied for the second-highest total in his career) , 33 points, and a plus-15 ranking in his first and only season with the Flyers. He played 13 seasons in a career that also had stops with Dallas, Pittsburgh, and Washington.
