Matvei Michkov pokes fun at himself for missing empty-netter vs. Canadiens: ‘The lights were too bright’

Matvei Michkov was on the verge of netting his first career hat trick on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens when Travis Konecny found him streaking up the ice, giving the young star a wide-open chance with an empty net in front of him.

With less than 10 seconds to play in the third period and the Flyers leading the Canadiens, 6-4, Michkov eyed the net, aimed, and fired. He missed, hitting the post. Four nights later, the 20-year-old joked about his miss after the Flyers’ 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators.

“The lights were too bright and I got blinded for a second, that’s why I didn’t score,” Michkov said through his interpreter. “Normally it would be in the net. Unless it’s empty.”

On Saturday, Michkov scored two goals for the second straight game, this time against the Buffalo Sabres in a 7-4 win.

Along with Michkov’s scoring success, the Flyers are riding a three-game winning streak. Their next game is against the Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m., NBCSP).