Flyers’ Matvei Michkov uninjured in car accident in Dubai; Rodrigo Ābols signs one-year extension

As Flyers fans frantically refreshed their social media accounts Tuesday night for updates on the head coaching front, a worrisome report involving Matvei Michkov trickled out from Russian media.

Russian outlet Sport-Express reported that Michkov was involved in a car accident in Dubai. A source confirmed to The Inquirer that Michkov was a passenger in the car and that no one was injured. Sport-Express reported that the BMW convertible was rented in Michkov’s name.

Michkov, 20, recently wrapped up his rookie season with the Flyers. The former No. 7 overall led all rookies with 26 goals and finished with 63 points in 80 games. Thankfully, it sounds like the worst was avoided in this scary situation.

Rodrigo returns

The Flyers are expected to be active in free agency this summer, and also have four key restricted free agents to sign in Tyson Foerster, Cam York, Noah Cates, and Jakob Pelletier.

On Tuesday, they got a start on their offseason work, signing depth center Rodrigo Ābols to a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000, according to Puck Pedia.

On Jan. 21, Ābols made his NHL debut at age 29, and tallied two goals and five points in 22 NHL games. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Latvian also appeared in 47 games for Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, where he scored 15 goals and added 17 assists.

The rugged centerman would appear to be a low-cost insurance policy for the Flyers down the middle.