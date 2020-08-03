Michael Raffl, the fourth-line left winger who was the Flyers’ top offensive performer in Sunday’s 4-1 upset of Boston, is sidelined indefinitely.
Coach Alain Vigneault wouldn’t speculate on how much time Raffl would miss, but said rookie Joel Farabee would be in the lineup Thursday when the Flyers play Washington in their second round-robin game in Toronto.
Raffl had a goal and an assist in the win over the Bruins. He appeared to injure his left leg and was helped off the ice with 6 minutes, 17 seconds left after being knocked awkwardly into the boards by defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.
“I can’t get into specifics, I can’t get into lengths because of NHL protocol,” Vigneault said in a Zoom call with reporters Monday afternoon. “I can say he won’t be available for a little bit.”
(more coming)