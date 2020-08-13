Montreal coach Claude Julien is expected to miss the rest of the playoff series against the Flyers after he was hospitalized early Thursday morning with chest pains.
Marc Bergevin, the Canadiens’ general manager, sounded encouraged by hospital reports on Julien, saying there was some “positive news” and he was hopeful the veteran coach would be able to return home shortly.
Kirk Muller will serve as interim coach. Game 2 is Friday at 3 p.m.
The Flyers edged the Canadiens, 2-1, in Game 1 on Wednesday night in Toronto as Carter Hart beat his boyhood idol, Carey Price. After the game, Julien he did a virtual news conference with reporters.
Bergevin said Julien, 60, was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after experiencing chest pains overnight. He said he was undergoing tests and that it was not coronavirus-related.
Flyers coach Alain Vigneault is close friends with Julien. They were teammates at Salt Lake City in the early 1980s.
“A lot of things go through your mind. I’ve known Claude since I’m 20. ... and when this press conference is done I want to reach out to him,” Vigneault said on Thursday afternoon, adding he just learned of the news 20 minutes ago.
