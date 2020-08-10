Nate Thompson, who played with Montreal for parts of two seasons before being dealt to the Flyers at the trade deadline, has been a valuable fourth-line center and penalty killer in the round-robin tournament. He said the Habs “work extremely hard. They’re fast. They play a high-speed game. You have Carey Price on the back end as their backbone. They’re the real deal. They beat Pittsburgh for a reason. We have to make sure we’re ready.”