The Flyers have called up 2017 first-round pick Morgan Frost from the Phantoms. He will practice on Monday and figures to make his NHL debut on Tuesday in Florida.
Frost, 20, tore up the OHL the previous two seasons and was tied for tops among the Phantoms in scoring this season with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 16 games.
He was the 27th pick two years ago and was hampered by a groin injury in training camp. He played well in spurts when he was healthy. In a corresponding move, the Flyers loaned Carsen Twarynski back to the Phantoms.
The Flyers have lost three in a row, two of those in shootouts. They are in a bit of an offensive funk having scored three goals or less in each of the last six games. They play at the Panthers on Tuesday and at Carolina on Thursday. Each of those teams are one point ahead of the Flyers in the Eastern Conference standings.
