The Flyers unveiled new jerseys Monday that will be used for select games this season, which the NHL is planning to start on Jan. 1.
It is part of a leaguewide program in which each team will have a reverse retro jersey. The colors have been remixed, courtesy of adidas, to give the jerseys a new look for all 31 teams.
The Flyers’ new jersey draws from the uniform style the team wore predominantly from 1982 to 2007. In the new look, the black moves to the shoulders, and the main orange body from the road jerseys of that era returns. The two sections are separated by a white stripe.
“Philly fans have clamored to bring back the burnt-orange color associated with our teams from the ’90s,” Mark Zarthar, the Flyers' senior vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “Those were special years for our franchise.”
The Flyers failed to make the playoffs in the first four seasons of the 1990s, then qualified for the playoffs in every year for the rest of the decade, and the John LeClair-led team reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1997, losing to Detroit in four games.
The new jerseys will become available for fans to purchase at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 1.