Rounds 2-7 will be held Saturday; the Flyers now have the No. 45 overall pick in the second round after dealing the No. 41 pick in the Justin Braun trade. They have two selections (Nos. 65 and 72) in the third round. … The Flyers will play their first home game Oct. 9 against New Jersey. It will be their first game since they open the season Oct. 4 against Chicago in the Czech Republic… The league will announce all 31 teams’ season schedules Tuesday at noon. … The Flyers’ prospect camp will start June 25 in Voorhees. … Next year’s draft will be held in Montreal on June 26 and 27.