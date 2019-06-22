VANCOUVER, British Columbia – The Flyers traded down and selected defenseman Cam York with the No. 14 pick in the first round of the NHL draft Friday night at jam packed Rogers Arena.
York, who starred on U.S. National Team Development Program, was somewhat of a surprising pick because the Flyers bypassed highly touted forwards Cole Caufield and and Peyton Krebs.
The Michigan-bound York (5-11, 172 pounds) is quick and has great offensive upside, but his size may be a detriment against bigger forwards. He’s a terrific skater who led the U.S, team with a plus-40.
Just before their pick, the Flyers traded the No. 11 overall choice to Arizona for the No. 14 and No. 45 (second round) selections. Arizona took defenseman Victor Sodertsrom, who had interested the Flyers.
Minnesota took left winger Matt Boldy at No. 12 and Florida selected goalie Spencer Knight at No. 13. That left the Flyers with a plethora of great choices, including right winger Caufield or center Krebs.
As expected, center Jack Hughes was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick and big right winger Kaapo Kaakko went No. 2 to the New York Rangers.
Hughes was one of five players from the U.S. National Team Development Program chosen among the first 13 picks.
Rounds 2-7 will be held Saturday; the Flyers now have the No. 45 overall pick in the second round after dealing the No. 41 pick in the Justin Braun trade. They have two selections (Nos. 65 and 72) in the third round. … The Flyers will play their first home game Oct. 9 against New Jersey. It will be their first game since they open the season Oct. 4 against Chicago in the Czech Republic… The league will announce all 31 teams’ season schedules Tuesday at noon. … The Flyers’ prospect camp will start June 25 in Voorhees. … Next year’s draft will be held in Montreal on June 26 and 27.