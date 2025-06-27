Five things to know about Flyers pick Jack Nesbitt, from his Indigenous background to his impressive height

The Flyers came into Friday’s NHL draft with three first-round picks. Ultimately, they made just two selections (at least at the time of this report, anyway), trading away picks No. 22 and No. 31 to Pittsburgh in order to move up to No. 12 and select center Jack Nesbitt.

Here are five things to know about the newest Flyer:

He’s Indigenous

Nesbitt was one of the five Indigenous players to make the NHL Central Scouting final list of players to watch in the 2025 NHL draft, and the first to be selected, one pick ahead of winger Carter Bear.

He celebrated his Indigenous heritage as a member of the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory at his high school graduation.

“I think I’m around 50 percent Indigenous,” he told the Sarnia Observer. “It’s pretty important to me. At graduation, they let my grandma give me my diploma and a blanket.”

He was the OHL’s most improved player

Nesbitt struggled in his rookie season with the Windsor Spitfires, recording just 18 points in 58 games on one of the league’s worst team.

“I was wondering, ‘Should I ask for a trade?’” Nesbitt told the Windsor Star.

But ultimately, he didn’t, instead choosing to spend the summer training to make a big jump. His efforts paid off. He put up 64 points in 65 games and played his way into the first round of the NHL draft. Nesbitt was voted the OHL’s most improved player in the Western Conference by the league’s coaches.

He’s committed

Nesbitt played through strep throat in Game 7 of the Spitfires’ OHL second-round playoff series. He was so sick that he required intravenous fluids the morning before the game, but he still suited up, logging 23 minutes and an assist.

“I just pushed through it, did what I could,” Nesbitt told The Athletic. “Game Seven, got to play.”

He’s played for Team Canada

Nesbitt was a key piece of the Under-18 World Championship team that recently won gold for Team Canada, scoring five points in six games, including a goal and an assist in the gold medal game against Sweden.

He’s very tall

The Flyers clearly prioritized size with their first two selections, grabbing the 6-foot-3 Porter Martone and the 6-5 Nesbitt. Nesbitt measured in at just 185 pounds, but said he hopes to get up to 205-210 pounds over the summer.