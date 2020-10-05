There are plenty of intriguing candidates who could be available, including 5-foot-11, 192-pound right winger Jacob Perreault, who had 39 goals in 57 games for Sarnia in the Ontario Hockey League last season. Yes, he has some defensive holes in his game, but not many 18-year-olds are polished two-way players. He does have a great shot and he is the type of sniper the Flyers need in their system.