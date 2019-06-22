VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Flyers got defensive this weekend at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Three of their seven picks were used on defensemen, including Cam York, their No. 1 overall selection. They also added another goalie to the mix.
“I wouldn’t say we drafted these guys just because they were defensemen,” said assistant general manager Brent Flahr, who ran the team’s draft. “It’s just the way it kind of fell.”
The other three selections were on right wingers.
Here is a look at the Flyers’ picks:
5-foot-11, 172 pounds, U.S. National Team Development Program
Selected in the same spot that the Flyers took left wing Joel Farabee last season, York had 65 points (14 goals, 51 assists) in 63 games. ... Plays with poise and conjures memories of a young Kimmo Timonen. ... Headed to the University of Michigan.
5-8, 165, Sioux City (USHL)
Collected 35 goals and 68 points in 43 USHL games. ... In five games with the powerful USNTDP, he posted three goals and three assists. ... The Minnesota native makes up for his lack of size with his tenacity and skill. ... Will attend the University of Denver.
6-3, 208, Tri-City (USHL)
A righthanded, over-age player with a big shot, he was bypassed in the 2017 and 2018 drafts but had a breakout year. ... Physical player with a mean streak. ... Had 30 goals and 64 points in 48 games and was named the USHL player of the year. ... Attard, 20, will attend Western Michigan.
6-1, 175, Saginaw (OHL)
Had a strong second half of the season and is regarded as a good puck mover and skater. ... Had three goals, 22 assists and a plus-13 rating. ... In 2017-18, he was named the GOJHL’s most outstanding first-year defenseman.
5-11, 165, Victoriaville (QMJHL)
The Russian led QMJHL rookies with 65 points and also scored 25 goals. ... Had six points in 11 QMJHL playoff games. ... In 2017-18, he had eight goals and five assists in 30 games in Russia’s MHL. ... Quality stickhandler who has a knack for always being around the puck.
6-4, 174, Seattle (WHL)
This marked the fifth straight year the Flyers have drafted at least one goaltender. ... Ross had a 2.76 GAA and .919 save percentage in 25 games this season. ... Ranked as the 17th goalie by NHL Central Scouting among North American prospects.
6-0, 198, Blaine (Minn.) High.
Had 76 points, including 32 goals, in 23 high school games. ... After moving to the USHL, he had 17 points in 19 games. ... Central Scouting ranked him 89th among North American skaters. ... His brother, Jonny, plays for the Kings. .... Headed to the University of Minnesota.