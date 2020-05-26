Nearly 11 weeks after the NHL suspended its season because of the coronavirus outbreak, Commissioner Gary Bettman gave a fuzzy outline on the league’s return-to-play plan Tuesday.
Bettman was vague on most aspects of the plan, and he did not give precise dates on when voluntary small-group workouts could begin, or when three-week training camps would start, or when the season would resume.
The season was suspended March 12.
Bettman confirmed what was already known: Small-group workouts will begin in early June, and a 24-team tournament will be used when the season restarts. After a play-in round, 16 teams will compete for the Stanley Cup.
“We anticipate playing over the summer and into the fall,” Bettman said, adding “things are evolving rapidly.”
Said Bettman: “Fans are telling us in overwhelming numbers they want to complete the season.”
The NHL plans to make as much as $500 million in TV revenue if the playoffs are completed, according to reports.
Bettman reiterated that the season wouldn’t continue until medical experts said it was safe.
In another matter, Bettman said the NHL draft, originally scheduled to be held June 26-27 in Montreal, will take place after the playoffs. The draft lottery will be held June 26 and it will determine the order of the top three picks. Fifteen teams can win one of those picks: the seven that are not playing in the tournament, and the eight teams eliminated in play-in rounds.
As had already been made public, Bettman said 24 teams -- 12 from each conference, based on points percentage -- will compete in the NHL’s tournament, and each conference will be assigned a still-to-be-named hub city. Each club can bring 50 personnel members to the games.
The plan, Bettman said, will produce a “worthy Stanley Cup champion."
Philadelphia is not being considered as a hub city. The cities under consideration include Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas (the West favorite), Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Vancouver.
Bettman said a formal training camp can begin no earlier than July 1, and probably later. That means the 24-team tourney can’t start until late July or early August.
The commissioner said after play-in games are finished, it has not been decided if the teams will be reseeded, which is the players’ choice.
The conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will be best-of-seven series. The length of the first two rounds, Bettman said, has not been decided yet; they will be either best-of-five or best-of-seven series.
It should take a little over a month to play the play-in round and the first two playoff rounds, Bettman said.
As for Phase 2 of what the NHL calls a four-part return-to-play plan, only six players will be allowed to be on the ice at the same time and they will not be permitted to have contact. The Flyers’ training facility is the Skate Zone in Voorhees.
No coaches will be allowed on the ice, but they can observe the players, the NHL said.
Players would be tested for the coronavirus two days before they return to small-group sessions, and they will be tested twice each week. In addition, their temperatures will be checked daily.
Phase 3 is a three-week training camp, and Phase 4 is the resumption of the season.
On Friday, the NHL Players’ Association’s executive committee overwhelmingly approved a 24-team format for when the league returns. The vote was 29-2, and the Flyers voted in favor of the plan.
Based on the plan, as one of the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference, the fourth-seeded Flyers (89 points) would participate in a round-robin tournament with top-seeded Boston (100), second-seeded Tampa Bay (92), and third-seeded Washington (90). The tourney would be for seeding purposes.
Bettman failed to say how the round-robin tournament would work and whether the winner would get a top seed or if the seedings were primarily based on where the teams finished in the regular season. The NHL has a 6 p.m. news conference Tuesday that may clear up the matter.
If the Flyers remained at No. 4, they would face the Pittsburgh-Montreal play-in winner in the first round of the playoffs. If the Flyers moved past Washington and into the No. 3 seed, they would meet the Rangers-Carolina survivor in the opening playoff round.
The Flyers (41-21-7) had won nine of their last 10 games and were the league’s hottest team when the season was halted. They had advanced into second place in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the Capitals (41-20-8).
Teams had between 11 and 14 games remaining when the season was stopped.
Bettman said the regular season has been completed, so final stats and awards will be based on what has already transpired.
Here are the best-of-five play-in matchups:
EAST
Pittsburgh (5) vs. Montreal (12); Carolina (6) vs. Rangers (11); Islanders (7) vs. Florida (11); Toronto (8) vs. Columbus (9).
Top seeds before round-robin tourney: Boston, Tampa, Washington, Flyers.
WEST
Edmonton (5) vs. Chicago (12); Nashville (6) vs. Arizona (11); Vancouver (7) vs. Minnesota (10); Calgary (8) vs. Winnipeg (9).
Top seeds before round-robin tourney: St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas, Dallas.