Sean Couturier goes down, but the Flyers battle to send Nashville out and win third straight

Although there wasn’t much country music blaring from the sound system inside Xfinity Mobile Arena, there was some honky-tonk goodness for the home team on Thursday night.

Despite losing captain Sean Couturier to injury after the first period, the Flyers skated away with a 4-1 win against the visiting Nashville Predators. The Orange and Black have now won three straight and six of their last eight games while improving to 6-1-0 at home.

This win was backed by Trevor Zegras’ second two-goal performance in three nights, Matvei Michkov’s first two-point performance this season, and 32 saves by Dan Vladař.

Couturier did not return after the first intermission due to an undisclosed injury. He took a shot from teammate Noah Juulsen with 14 minutes, 37 seconds left in the opening frame, and, while he was shown on the broadcast in pain, he played the rest of the period.

Zegras gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead in the second period with his third goal of the season. After Michkov gained the offensive zone, he withstood pressure from Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg to control the puck and chip it to Zegras. The New York native carried the puck to the center and sent a whipping wrister from above the circles past goalie Juuse Saros.

He extended the Flyers’ lead to 3-1 with a one-timer on a power play in the third period. Noah Cates won the faceoff back to Cam York, who fed his former United States National Team Development Program teammate in the right circle.

Zegras now has six points in his last three games and 10 points in seven games at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

On Wednesday, Michkov was practicing the famous “Michigan” lacrosse-style scoop shot in Voorhees. Maybe the Predators saw that because when the Russian winger got the puck behind the net less than 3 minutes later, everyone in the building — including them — looked like they thought he was going to attempt it.

Instead, Michkov — who did confirm postgame he was thinking it initially — faked everyone out and fed Jamie Drysdale for a quick shot from just above the goal line. The goal is the blueliner’s first of the season, to accompany his three assists.

Vladař was once again impressive. He made 10 saves in the opening frame, including stoning Erik Haula atop the crease after he received a nifty between-the-legs pass from Jonathan Marchessault. With time winding down in the first, he stopped Ryan O’Reilly’s one-timer with a kick save during a delayed penalty.

In the third period, with 5:28 left and the Flyers holding on to a two-goal lead, he made a big-time save on Michael Bunting from 12 feet out. The netminder allowed one goal to Matthew Wood after Owen Tippett’s clearing attempt was intercepted by Haula at the Flyers’ blue line.

Breakaways

Emil Andrae played his second game of the season. ... Aleksei Kolosov, who was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday, served as the backup. Sam Ersson went on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. ... Travis Konecny powered through Predators defenders along the boards to score an empty-netter during four-on-four action.

Up next

Call it Reunion Weekend. Scott Laughton returns with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m., NBCSP) and Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, and the Calgary Flames visit on Sunday (7 p.m., NBCSP+).