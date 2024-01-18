Noah Cates hoping injury layoff will be a positive ‘reset’ for his overall game

The Flyers may only be a smidge past the halfway point of the 2023-24 NHL season, but for Noah Cates, it’s the start of a new season.

After missing 22 games with a broken foot, the forward returned to the lineup in the Flyers’ 4-2 win in St. Louis on Monday night, the team’s fourth straight victory.

“Kind of a mental reset was my approach to taking the month and change off,” he said at morning skate on Thursday. “So just mentally resetting, getting my confidence back, getting my feet under me and my strength back was big for me. So I feel like I’m in a good spot.”

It was an interesting time for Cates before the injury. The center struggled offensively, with just one goal and four points in 21 games, and in the faceoff circle. But his best game of the season, per coach John Tortorella, was the game he got injured in, playing wing at the New York Islanders on Nov. 25.

Cates is comfortable playing either position and was back in the middle Monday night, with Sean Couturier out with an injury. Cates played 12 minutes and 14 seconds, including 33 seconds on the penalty kill, and had two shots on goal while going three-for-four on faceoffs.

“I feel good physically, I feel strong,” Cates said. “... You played the whole 40 games, or however many games we played, it’s a little different boat than I’m in. So you know I feel strong [but] maybe my wind’s not where it would have been if I’d played the last 20 or so games.

“But to have that strength and that confidence, I’m feeling good. I’m obviously kind of getting into game shape, might take a few games, but overall I feel good.”

Tortorella has talked often about the benefits of having younger players watch games from the press box, that the players can gain a lot from observing the action from higher in the building. Cates said watching the Flyers for 22 games he learned just how good the team is but also gained a new perspective on his own game.

“I think you see a lot more space out there than kind of what you’re used to,” said Cates, who added that he needs to keep his offensive game simple. “So I think last game I realized that you have a little more space and more time to make a play. I’m trying not to rush things — try to have a little more poise with the puck was kind of a key takeaway that I took from watching.”

Breakaways

Sam Ersson was to start in net against the Dallas Stars, a team he allowed five goals to in a 5-4 overtime loss in October. ... Tortorella wouldn’t divulge any further roster news, but Bobby Brink, Nic Deslauriers, and Marc Staal all stayed on late, hinting they could be scratches. If so, it would mean Couturier is good to go after missing two games. ... Jamie Drysdale is feeling better after missing two games because of illness, but whether he plays will be determined in warmups.