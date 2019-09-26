NEW YORK — Nolan Patrick, the Flyers’ third-line center, has a migraine disorder and will be sidelined indefinitely, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced Thursday.
Patrick has not taken part in training camp, but has been skating on his own.
Fletcher did not say if the headaches were related to the concussion Patrick suffered late last season, causing him to miss the final two games.
Drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, Patrick scored 13 goals in each of his first two seasons. The Flyers signed Kevin Hayes as the No. 2 center in the offseason, dropping Patrick to the No. 3 unit and hoping it would give him better matchups.
It appears Scott Laughton will start the season as the No. 3 center. The Flyers will open the season Oct. 4 against Chicago in Prague.
Patrick, 21, will not make the trip to Europe.
After consultation with the Flyers’ medical staff and with specialist Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher from the University of Michigan, Patrick was diagnosed with the migraine disorder, Fletcher said in a statement.
He said the team would provide additional information when the Flyers return from Europe. On Friday, the Flyers will head to Switzerland, where they will play an exhibition game Monday.
Officially, Patrick is listed as “week to week.”
With Patrick out of the lineup, rookie Connor Bunnaman, who has had a strong preseason after scoring 19 goals for the AHL’s Phantoms last year, has a good chance to make the team as its fourth-line center.
The Flyers will play an exhibition game Thursday night against the Rangers in Madison Square Garden.