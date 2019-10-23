Nolan Patrick, who has yet to play this season as he recovers from a migraine disorder, took part in the Flyers’ practice Wednesday and continues to make progress.
“It’s slow, but obviously I notice it,” Patrick said. “Obviously it’s getting better, but it’s pretty frustrating” not to be playing.
Alain Vigneault receives updates on Patrick from the Flyers’ medical staff a couple times a week. He liked what he saw from the third-year center at practice.
“Today, he looked real good. He looked smooth,” Vigneault said. “He killed penalties in a couple of instances. He’s week-to-week, and I know he wants to get back. So, we’ll play this by ear and see what the doctors say.”
There still isn’t a timeline for Patrick’s return, but he seems to be inching closer.
Vigneault said Patrick would need more full practices – “more than two or three” – before he can return.
“I think everybody could tell by the way he was skating on the ice, there was some progression,” Vigneault said. “To what extent, I haven’t had my weekly feedback on it yet.”
Patrick has been attending team meetings, “so system-wise, I think he’ll be fine,” Vigneault said. “Once he gets OK, it’s a matter of getting him conditioned. … I don’t think he’s that far behind in that area.”
Patrick, who had 13 goals in each of his first two seasons, said he felt “pretty good” and that he worked out in the summer and had a relatively strong base.
“I wasn’t where I wanted to be, but I wasn’t like I had a complete offseason of nothing,” he said.
Patrick is waiver-exempt, and the Flyers could send him down to the AHL’s Phantoms to get in some work.
“That’s not my decision to make,” he said. “If that does happen, it’s obvious that would help – pop into a game. It depends on when I’m back, what the lineup looks like, if we have guys hurt. I don’t know. It’s not my decision."