Good sign: Center Nolan Patrick was back at the Flyers’ practice Monday in Voorhees.
Patrick, who has missed the entire season because of a migraine disorder, will be a regular at practices this week. He has yet to be cleared for contact, but the fact he is practicing is a positive development.
After practice, Patrick said he expects to play this season, but added that “you can’t have a timetable for this injury.”
The Flyers have 23 regular-season games remaining.
Patrick, 21, said he felt “good enough to get through practice, so that’s good.”
Asked if the headaches had disappeared, Patrick said: “I’m feeling good enough to practice, so that’s a positive. From a mental side of things, it’s way nicer to be around your teammates."
Added Patrick: “For sure I’m better than I was, and hopefully it keeps on improving.”
Coach Alain Vigneault said Patrick has been cleared to practice with the team, but said people should not get excited until "he gets sent to Lehigh Valley because that means he’s getting close. Lehigh Valley means he’s going down there for conditioning and getting some games in.”
Vigneault said he had “no idea” whether Patrick was close to being sent to the Flyers’ AHL farm team. He said there’s “no way he could play here without going down there and getting a couple games in and see how he reacts.”
Patrick scored 13 goals in each of his last two seasons.
The NHL’s trade deadline is Feb. 24, and Patrick’s availability to play may factor into whether general manager Chuck Fletcher is active in the market.
“Obviously, going into the trade deadline, you want to know what your lineup is for the rest of the year, so it’s not like I’m trying to get back just for that,” Patrick said. “Obviously if we can have a window of when I could be back would be helpful, but it’s tough to figure out.”