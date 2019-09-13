In the third group, Shayne Gostisbehere was paired with Justin Braun, while Phil Myers was with Travis Sanheim. ... Some lines of note: Kevin Hayes centered James van Riemsdyk and Oskar Lindblom, and Morgan Frost centered Isaac Ratcliffe and Jake Voracek. ... Left winger Ben McCartney, a camp invitee, is sidelined with a hip injury. ... Camp sessions will start at 8:30 a.m. and run to 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. ... Longtime Flyers public-address announcer Lou Nolan on Saturday will sign copies of his book, “If These Walls Could Talk: Philadelphia Flyers,” from around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Skate Zone. ... Fletcher praised the tempo and organization of Vigneault’s first day of camp. ... Tyler Pitlick, expected to battle for a third- or fourth-line right-wing spot, is still sidelined because of wrist surgery. He will probably miss most of training camp.