Flyers’ hot streak continues against the Penguins, earning third consecutive win

Play “Bobcaygeon.”

The Flyers’ newest victory song, a banger by The Tragically Hip, was on blast in the home locker room after this one. It was a well-deserved win Tuesday, with the Orange and Black beating their Keystone State rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-1, for their third straight victory.

Advertisement

Early on it was evident the Flyers would snag this one. Rasmus Ristolainen made it 1-0 on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle 3 minutes, 59 seconds into the game. Off a broken pass in the neutral zone, Owen Tippett controlled the puck to start a nice passing sequence that led to the Ristolainen shot. It was the defenseman’s fourth goal of the season and second in as many games.

Later in the period, Noah Cates made it 2-0 to end a 12-game goal drought. Standing atop the Penguins’ blue line, Jakob Pelletier made a nice chip pass to Bobby Brink that seemed to handcuff the Pittsburgh defense. Brink dished the puck to Cates and headed to the net as the centerman sniped a shot — also from the left circle. Pelletier got the secondary assist for his first point as a Flyer.

In the second period, the Flyers erupted for a trio of goals. After Penguins forward Philip Tomasino made it 2-1 when he got behind the Flyers’ defense and tucked the puck around the pad of goalie Sam Ersson, the Flyers continued their strong play.

And it seemed as if the second period belonged to the line of Cates, Brink, and Tyson Foerster.

The longest-tenured trio for coach John Tortorella this season added another goal when Foerster made it 3-1 at 11:55 of the frame. Jamie Drysdale intercepted a pass by Rickard Rakell intended for Sidney Crosby at the Flyers’ blue line and started the transition up ice. Drysdale got the puck back from Brink and sent an on-point laser circle-to-circle pass to Foerster for the one-timer.

» READ MORE: Flyers trio still riding high after 4 Nations Face-Off experience: ‘I think it’s going to really help me’

Then in the last 65 seconds of the period, the Flyers added a pair of goals. Cates scored his second of the game as he and Brink swarmed the net, chipping the puck past Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. Just 10 seconds later, it was Brink snapping a seven-game drought when Cates’ centering pass went off his stick, up in the air, and off the cuff of his glove.

Not to be forgotten, the Sean Couturier line, which includes wingers Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov, also got on the board. They were the Flyers’ top line on Saturday against the Oilers and they finished off a fancy passing play after Michkov battled for the puck in front. He fed the puck to Couturier, who sent a cross-crease pass to Tippett for the easy goal.

Breakaways

With his first assist, Brink broke his career-high of 23 points set last season in 55 games. His four-point night is a new career-high and gives him 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) this season in 56 games. ... Ersson made 22 saves. ... The Flyers had 38 shots on goal.

Up next

The Flyers head west to Pittsburgh for a rematch with the Penguins on Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu).